Infosys, Tata Hit by U.S. Proposal to...

Infosys, Tata Hit by U.S. Proposal to Restrict Skilled Visas

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: DM Review

A bill being proposed in U.S. Congress aimed at limiting the outsourcing of jobs and reform the country's high-skilled immigration program is weighing on Indian IT consulting and software stocks. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell as much as 3.3 percent, the most since Nov. 9, while Infosys Ltd. shares fell as much as 2.8 percent to their lowest intraday price since Dec. 12. Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell 4.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... 2 hr okimar 69
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Sun Raj 94
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC