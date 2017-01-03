Infosys, Tata Hit by U.S. Proposal to Restrict Skilled Visas
A bill being proposed in U.S. Congress aimed at limiting the outsourcing of jobs and reform the country's high-skilled immigration program is weighing on Indian IT consulting and software stocks. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell as much as 3.3 percent, the most since Nov. 9, while Infosys Ltd. shares fell as much as 2.8 percent to their lowest intraday price since Dec. 12. Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell 4.5 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|2 hr
|okimar
|69
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sun
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC