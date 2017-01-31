India IT stocks slip amid worries abo...

India IT stocks slip amid worries about stricter H-1B visas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, Wipro Ltd. employees walk inside the company's compound during a break at their headquarters in Bangalore, India. The shares of top Indian IT companies are falling in response to news of proposed U.S. legislation that would require salaries for H-1B visa holders to be doubled to make it harder for companies to replace American workers with those from countries like India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 11 hr Human 105
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC