In new year message, Sikka, Premji ta...

In new year message, Sikka, Premji talk of challenges ahead

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

"The mountains ahead are tall ones. There is no other way but to get there and go... if we don't, we will be made obsolete by the tidal wave of automation and technology-fuelled transformation that is almost upon us," Sikka, the first non-founder chief executive, wrote in a New Year letter to employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 23 hr Russian Ainu 11
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,991

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC