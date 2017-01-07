GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Holds Position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. maintained its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|9 min
|Raj
|93
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|3 hr
|Le Jimbo
|59
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC