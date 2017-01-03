Gap Is Winning
We think the company can stabilize annual earnings around $2 per share with potential growth driven by tax cuts and increased consumer spending. Despite surging more than 10% after-hours on Thursday, 1/5, on a strong Holiday sales update, shares of Gap retreated in trading on Friday, 1/6, to close up less than half a percent.
