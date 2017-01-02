FY2016 Earnings Forecast for Canon, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Group
Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32.
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|11
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
