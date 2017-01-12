Fujitsu Announces Its Newest Currency...

Fujitsu Announces Its Newest Currency Recycling and Bulk Note...

Read more: Business Wire

Fujitsu Announces Its Newest Currency Recycling and Bulk Note Acceptor Product, the GSR50, to Be Debuted at The National Retail Federation Annual Convention and Expo in New York City High performance, small format, highly configurable bill acceptor/recycler designed for OEMs and Integrators who want to provide advanced currency handling capabilities to their customers )-- Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions is pleased to announce the release of the FUJITSU Cash Component GSR50 bulk note acceptor, recycler, and note acceptor and dispenser.

