Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading

A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court. John Afriyie, 29, misused secret information about a deal that MSD Capital, named for the Dell Inc founder, was mulling whether to finance, turning a roughly $24,000 investment into $1.5 million, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Magdo told a federal jury in Manhattan.

