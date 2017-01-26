Fixing up the Fiat 500x: 500x tries to live up to the Fiat hype
The 500x, which starts around $19,995 and can climb to more than $27,000, competes in a class of subcompacts that includes the HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Buick Encore. Whether we are writers, auto manufacturers or just regular human beings, we hit, as Joseph Campbell described it, "the belly of the beast," somewhere between coming up with a great idea and imagining a fantastic finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 26
|Human
|99
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC