Fixing up the Fiat 500x: 500x tries to live up to the Fiat hype

The 500x, which starts around $19,995 and can climb to more than $27,000, competes in a class of subcompacts that includes the HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Buick Encore. Whether we are writers, auto manufacturers or just regular human beings, we hit, as Joseph Campbell described it, "the belly of the beast," somewhere between coming up with a great idea and imagining a fantastic finish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.