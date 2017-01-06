FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Director James J. Mcgonigle Sells 2,845 Shares of Stock
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $472,099.30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|42 min
|TaxiGate
|53
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC