Exclusive: Aon nears $4.5 billion sale of benefits outsourcing unit - sources
Insurance broker Aon Plc is in advanced talks to sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit to buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for nearly $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The divestiture would undo much of Aon's 2010 acquisition of human resources services provider Hewitt Associates Inc for $4.9 billion, signaling that the company now wants to focus more on its insurance and risk management businesses.
