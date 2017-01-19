Exclusive: Aon nears $4.5 billion sale of benefits outsourcing unit - sources

Insurance broker Aon Plc is in advanced talks to sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit to buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for nearly $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The divestiture would undo much of Aon's 2010 acquisition of human resources services provider Hewitt Associates Inc for $4.9 billion, signaling that the company now wants to focus more on its insurance and risk management businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.