Edgewater Sets Record Date for Propos...

Edgewater Sets Record Date for Proposed Consent Solicitation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Edgewater Technology, Inc. , a leading consulting firm that helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the close of business on January 11, 2017 as the record date for purposes of determining the stockholders eligible to consent in writing to the consent solicitation being undertaken by Ancora Catalyst Fund LP and other participants. About Edgewater Edgewater helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 8 hr Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC