Edgewater Sets Record Date for Proposed Consent Solicitation
Edgewater Technology, Inc. , a leading consulting firm that helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has set the close of business on January 11, 2017 as the record date for purposes of determining the stockholders eligible to consent in writing to the consent solicitation being undertaken by Ancora Catalyst Fund LP and other participants. About Edgewater Edgewater helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions.
