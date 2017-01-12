CSP Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter Fiscal 2016 Financial Results
CSP Inc. , a provider of IT solutions and high-performance Ethernet products for diverse applications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 ended September 30, 2016. The Company also announced that its board of directors has voted to pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record January 27, 2017 payable February 8, 2017.
