Concurrent to Report Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 8, 2017

ATLANTA , Jan. 31, 2017 -- Concurrent , a global provider of high-performance LinuxA and storage solutions, will issue its fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results news release pre-market open on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. In addition, the Company will host a call and webcast with presentation materials on the same day at 11:00 am ET to review the reported results and recent corporate developments.

