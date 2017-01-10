Comptrollers Fight for More Budget Control
Comptrollers are in charge of overseeing government spending, and doing audits to make sure every thing adds up. It's a job that can often put them in conflict with the executive and the legislature, who also happen to the be ones to decide how much funding the comptroller's office gets.
