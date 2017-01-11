CNN says its reports on Trump intel documents different from Buzzfeed's

Jan 11 CNN, the news division of Time Warner Inc , said on Wednesday that its decision to publish "carefully sourced reporting" on unverified intelligence documents concerning Donald Trump is "vastly different than Buzzfeed's decision to publish unsubstantiated memos." CNN's statement came after President-elect Trump called the news outlet "fake news" and refused to take a CNN reporter's questions at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.