Closed Out Of Cigna. Adding To Dell, American Outdoor Brands, And T-Mobile
The Cigna deal looks like it will not be going through, so I sold at a minor gain. Valuations for Cigna look too rich relative to comps, and it seems more likely that CI management will attempt to acquire WellCare or Humana rather than try to sell CI again.
