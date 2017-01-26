Cisco starts patching critical flaw in WebEx browser extension
Cisco Systems has started to patch a critical vulnerability in its WebEx collaboration and conferencing browser extension that could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code on computers. The company released a patched version of the extension -- 1.0.7 -- for Google Chrome on Thursday and is working on similar patches for the Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox versions.
