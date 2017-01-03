China's Sogou Targets IPO at $5 Billi...

China's Sogou Targets IPO at $5 Billion Valuation to Chase Baidu 2 hours ago

9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

China's third-biggest search engine expects to hold a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of as much as $5 billion as it raises cash to close the gap with leader Sogou, whose name means "search dog," plans to sell about 10 percent of its shares in an IPO that will probably be held this year, Chief Executive Officer Wang Xiaochuan said in an interview. The company, which is backed by social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Sohu.com Inc., hasn't formally hired banks to run the listing.

