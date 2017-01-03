CES 2017: Dell Canvas is World's First Horizontal QHD smart Workspace
Dell Canvas is the world's first horizontal QHD smart workspace with digital touch, totem and pen capabilities for natural creation. Dell launches new innovative PCs that makes the most of your senses in an amazing way.
