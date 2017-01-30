Canon CFO says difficult to invest in Toshiba chip business
Jan 31 Investing in Toshiba Corp's chips business would be a difficult proposition for Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its own growth, the camera and printer maker's chief financial officer said Tuesday. Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news agency interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|3 hr
|Human
|105
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC