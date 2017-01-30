Canon CFO says difficult to invest in Toshiba chip business

Jan 31 Investing in Toshiba Corp's chips business would be a difficult proposition for Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its own growth, the camera and printer maker's chief financial officer said Tuesday. Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news agency interview.

