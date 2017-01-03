Canada's MDA to supply NASA with spacecraft platform for asteroid mission
NASA has chosen a Canadian company to build a spacecraft platform that will venture to a metallic asteroid called 16 Psyche. MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates says the contract is expected to be worth $100 million when finalized .
