Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $407,000 Position in HP Inc.
Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO maintained its stake in shares of HP Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the computer maker's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC