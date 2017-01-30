Avid's Community of Editors Shine at the ACE Eddie Awards

Avid A today congratulates the film and TV editing community on their achievements at the 67th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, which took place on January 27 in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. As part of its ongoing commitment to the community, Avid again sponsored the awards, where the vast majority of winners and nominees relied on the industry's most proven and trusted video editing solution, Avid Media ComposerA , to bring the director's vision and story to life.

