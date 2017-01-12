Avid VENUE | S6L Powers the Creative Mix For Broadway Hit A Bronx Tale

AvidA today announced that award-winning sound designer Gareth Owen is using Avid's flagship live sound system, Avid VENUE S6L to mix the Broadway musical theater production of A Bronx Tale at the Longacre Theater in New York-the largest musical theater production to use the powerful system to date. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, Avid VENUE S6L ensures that theater audiences enjoy the best sound quality while providing sound designers like Owen with the processing capabilities to create the most compelling musical theater experience possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.