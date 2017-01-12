Avid VENUE | S6L Powers the Creative ...

Avid VENUE | S6L Powers the Creative Mix For Broadway Hit A Bronx Tale

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

AvidA today announced that award-winning sound designer Gareth Owen is using Avid's flagship live sound system, Avid VENUE S6L to mix the Broadway musical theater production of A Bronx Tale at the Longacre Theater in New York-the largest musical theater production to use the powerful system to date. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media, Avid VENUE S6L ensures that theater audiences enjoy the best sound quality while providing sound designers like Owen with the processing capabilities to create the most compelling musical theater experience possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Jan 8 Raj 94
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC