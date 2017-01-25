AT&T reports marginal fall in quarterly revenue
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, which has agreed to buy Time Warner Inc, reported a marginal fall in quarterly operating revenue on Wednesday amid intensified competition in a saturated U.S. wireless market. AT&T's $85.4 billion deal with Time Warner Inc, which is expected to close by the end of 2017, is expected to face regulatory scrutiny.
