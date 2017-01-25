AT&T profits in line with analyst exp...

AT&T profits in line with analyst expectations, revenues fall short

6 hrs ago

AT&T profits in line with analyst expectations, revenues fall short AT&T met analyst profit expectations met analyst expectations, though revenues fell a little short Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jqKPkq Shares of the communication company are in focus as it prepares to report its fiscal fourth quarter results on Wednesday after markets close. Video provided by TheStreet AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

