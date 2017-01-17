AT&T Could Play The Jobs Card To Trump The Donald's Time Warner Merger Opposition

As shares of Time Warner Inc were trading 12 percent below the AT&T Inc. takeout price, Wunderlich's Matthew Harrigan said the fair AT&T stock valuation following the deal is $46, which implies an $113 upside to Time Warner's valuation, inclusive of the $53.75 cash. He maintains a Buy rating on the company, while raising the price target to the takeout price of $107.50.

