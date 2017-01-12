As TCS boss moves to HQ, investors fret over future

MUMBAI: Moving the head of Tata Consultancy Services to the top job at Tata Sons ' holding company fills a critical hole for the salt-to-software conglomerate, but it leaves another at its most valuable company ahead of a complex and unpredictable 2017. The promotion of Tata veteran Natarajan Chandrasekaran - the well-regarded, high-performing boss of TCS under whom shares have quadrupled - should be no surprise.

