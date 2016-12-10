Writedown fears wipe US$5 billion off Toshiba's value as it weighs options

A looming writedown at Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp has wiped almost US$5 billion off its value in two days and prompted a credit rating downgrade on Wednesday, as the company grapples to plug a potential multi-billion dollar hole. Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2015.

