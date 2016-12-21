Toshiba's Tumble No Outlier in Japan ...

Toshiba's Tumble No Outlier in Japan Corporate Crashes: Chart

Toshiba Corp. said it may write down billions of dollars of acquisitions made by U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric, helping fuel a 42 percent decline the past three days. That's on par with Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s plunge after it manipulated mileage test data and Olympus Corp.'s drop after its accounting scandal emerged.

Chicago, IL

