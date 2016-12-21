The French Laundry and Per Se's Thomas Keller Opening Miami Restaurant in 2018
Thomas Keller, among America's most revered chefs, put to bed nearly a decade of speculation and dreams yesterday when he announced via the Miami Herald plans to open a yet-to-be-named restaurant in Surfside's Surf Club Four Seasons in early 2018. What that restaurant will look like, however, remains anybody's guess.
