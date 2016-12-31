Stock Analysts' Updated EPS Estimates for December, 31st (SYKE, ...
According to Zacks, "Sykes Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in providing vertically integrated technology-based solutions through an integrated strategy combining its information technology services with an emerging e-commerce platform. Sykes' continues to leverage its position as a leading provider of information technology services by assisting its clients in capitalizing on the growth of e-commerce over the Internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|19 hr
|Russian Ainu
|7
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC