Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Holds Stake in Convergys Corp.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC maintained its stake in shares of Convergys Corp. during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 4
|Raj Chanani
|89
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC