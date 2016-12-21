Nikkei flat in thin trade; Toshiba dives as Hitachi soars
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday morning in thin end-of-year trade, while Toshiba Corp tumbled 20 percent on continued concerns about posting a big special loss. Traders said that the Japanese stock market will likely stay directionless from here and is expected to end the year around the current level.
