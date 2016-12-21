Morningstar: Mix shift makes Salesfor...

Morningstar: Mix shift makes Salesforce.com a top 2017 pick

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Morningstar points to expanding profit margins as it makes Salesforce.com one of its top picks for 2017 . "As Salesforce.com's billing mix tilts more toward renewals vs. new business, it should generate significant operating leverage via sales and marketing and research-and-development spending, yielding consistent margin expansion for several years," the firm says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 33 min Ainu 6
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec 1 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov 30 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC