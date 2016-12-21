Logitech International SA (LOGI) Chairman Luca Guerrino De Sells 900 Shares
Logitech International SA Chairman Luca Guerrino De sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $22,185.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 4
|Raj Chanani
|89
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC