Fiserv to acquire Atlanta fintech company
In October, medical-devices company Boston Scientific announced plans to buy Alpharetta-based EndoChoice Holdings for roughly $210 million. And, earlier in September, the 152-acre Sanctuary Park office park on Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|23 hr
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC