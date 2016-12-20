FEATURE-Cambodians push for transparency over large land deals

When bulldozers arrived in Cambodia's rural Chi Khor Krom commune, farmer Phao Nheung said she had no idea why until they ploughed into the rice fields and she realized they had come for her land. Residents of the ramshackle community on the highway about 160 km west of Phnom Penh say they were never told any details of the deal the government had signed with investors who wanted to grow sugarcane on the land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.