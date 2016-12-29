Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Sells 224 Shares of Fiserv Inc.
Eads & Heald Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Fiserv Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 224 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Wed
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC