Diebold Inc. (DBD) Shares Sold by Pub...

Diebold Inc. (DBD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Diebold Inc. by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 4 Raj Chanani 89
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec 1 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov 30 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov 29 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov 28 Le Jimbo 8
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Nov '16 Ashley 181
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... Oct '16 Nipz8146 2
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC