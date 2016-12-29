Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (CY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad line of high-performance digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of markets, including data communications, telecommunications, computers, and instrumentation systems. The company sells the products to a wide range of customers, including Lucent Technologies Inc., Motorola, Inc., Nortel Networks Corporation, Seagate Technology, Inc., Compaq Computer Corporation, 3Com Corporation, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Sony Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|11 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Wed
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC