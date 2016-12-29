CSP Inc. Announces Filing Extension f...

CSP Inc. Announces Filing Extension for Form 10-K

12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

CSP Inc. today announced that the Company will file a Form 12b-25 notification of late filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to receive a 15 day extension to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K . The delay in the filing of the Annual Report was due to expanded testing of revenue transactions for the Company's European Operations.

