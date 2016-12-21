CCI clears proposed 2% stake in Micromax-Madison India deal, 3 others get go ahead
CCI has also cleared the acquisition of Pfizer Inc's Hospira Infusion Systems allowing it to own 16.6% of ICU Medical. Competition Commission has cleared the proposed purchase of 2% stake in handset maker Micromax by Madison India Opportunities Trust Fund besides three other deals involving different companies.
