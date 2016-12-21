Avid Launches Music Creation and Cloud-enabled Collaboration Innovations for Pro Tools

Avid A today announced a new version of its fully cloud-enabled Pro Tools A application, the industry-leading digital audio workstation software used by award-winning artists and the largest media companies in the world. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient media platform, Pro Tools 12.7 brings new music creation workflows, plus improvements for artists and audio professionals to connect and collaborate anywhere in the world via the cloud.

