Avid Launches Music Creation and Cloud-enabled Collaboration Innovations for Pro Tools
Avid A today announced a new version of its fully cloud-enabled Pro Tools A application, the industry-leading digital audio workstation software used by award-winning artists and the largest media companies in the world. Powered by the MediaCentralA Platform , the industry's most open, tightly integrated and efficient media platform, Pro Tools 12.7 brings new music creation workflows, plus improvements for artists and audio professionals to connect and collaborate anywhere in the world via the cloud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 4
|Raj Chanani
|89
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC