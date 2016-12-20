AT&T sets Lee in charge of upcoming Time Warner integration
Lori Lee, AT&T's senior executive VP and global marketing officer, is the exec in charge of integrating the company's $85B purchase of Time Warner when the deal closes. Lee has had broad responsibilities for consumer products in the past, in the leadership of the company's Home Solutions unit, which incorporated broadband services and video entertainment.
