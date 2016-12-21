Asian stocks mixed in light trading ahead of New Year
People stand in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Stock markets in Japan and China declined Monday in light trading after Christmas with most other Asian markets closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|18 hr
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC