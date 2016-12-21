Asian shares mixed after Nasdaq hits record high

Shares meandered in quiet trading in Asia on Wednesday after the Dow Jones industrial average inched closer to 20,000 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to a record high. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat at 19,401.72 as Toshiba Corp.'s shares plunged a "limit-down" 20 WALL STREET: Trading was light following the long holiday weekend, with less than 1.9 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.