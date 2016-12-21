Amita app keeps a finger on patient's well being
The Amita Health✓ app, developed by Northbrook-based TapCloud, helps the health care agency track a patient's well-being after a hospital stay. If there is any one industry that has been profoundly affected by technology, it has to be health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|9 hr
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec 1
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov 30
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov 29
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov 28
|Le Jimbo
|8
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Nov '16
|Ashley
|181
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ...
|Oct '16
|Nipz8146
|2
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC