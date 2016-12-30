Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI
Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.
